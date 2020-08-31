Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Dunn's family drop plans to sue US government

BBC News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Harry Dunn's parents hope they will be able to meet with officials to discuss a way forward.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

Harry Dunn: Andrea Leadsom appeals to Trump over suspect

 South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom made a direct plea for the US President to intervene.
BBC News
Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case [Video]

Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom met with members of Harry Dunn’sfamily on the anniversary – and appealed directly to Donald Trump to ensure avirtual trial.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Harry Dunn death: Mother says she 'won't stop' in fight for justice on first anniversary

 Charlotte Charles feeling 'positive' at prospect of virtual trial involving alleged killer Anne Sacoolas – an idea now under consideration by attorney general
Independent

Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice

 Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles says she keep fighting to bring the suspect before a UK court.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn [Video]

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published
Harry Dunn’s ashes scattered in favourite place as family say ‘final goodbye’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s ashes scattered in favourite place as family say ‘final goodbye’

The family of Harry Dunn have said their "final goodbye” to the teenager afterscattering his ashes in Weymouth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change [Video]

Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Dunn’s family drop plan to sue US government in bid for ‘resolution’

 The family of Harry Dunn have withdrawn their intention to sue the US government in a bid to find a “resolution to the impasse”.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Local News

Harry Dunn death: Attorney general 'considers virtual trial'

 Harry Dunn's parents "will raise no objection" to trial in absence, says family spokesman.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentBelfast Telegraph

Key events following the death of Harry Dunn one year ago

 One year on from his death, the family of Harry Dunn continue to fight for justice in a case which has sparked diplomatic tensions between Washington and London.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

RLerant

RB Lerant RT @DailyNORTHANTS: Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice https://t.co/v7hSJW83VJ 2 days ago

DailyNORTHANTS

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice https://t.co/v7hSJW83VJ 2 days ago

kisse13

kisse13 BBC News - Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep a promise to get son justice https://t.co/UnWZpywumI What a coward, w… https://t.co/SNDPzOy7HG 4 days ago

j_oconnor37

John O'Connor RT @JudeCascade: I so admire the parents of Harry Dunn. They have persevered in trying to get justice for Harry, when I would have been too… 4 days ago

CopperSecret

SecretCopper Justice for Harry Dunn BBC News - Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice https://t.co/0WQnGTXE8Z 4 days ago

sharonmarriot11

sharon marriott RT @johnjpt69: We need justice for Harry Dunn and his family, one year on please retweet to show support and let his family know they are n… 4 days ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland Harry Dunn’s mother vows to continue fight for justice on anniversary of death https://t.co/h2sq9X3AwV 4 days ago

DrillSargentLou

Louise RT @BBCNews: Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice https://t.co/AwAbG1auyL 4 days ago