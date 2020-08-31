Channing Tatum channels ‘the little girl in me’ for first children’s book
Monday, 31 August 2020
1 day ago) Magic Mike star Channing Tatum said he channelled the “little girl in me” as he dedicated his first children’s book to his seven-year-old daughter.
