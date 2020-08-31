Global  
 

Channing Tatum channels ‘the little girl in me’ for first children’s book

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Magic Mike star Channing Tatum said he channelled the “little girl in me” as he dedicated his first children’s book to his seven-year-old daughter.
 Channing Tatum will dedicate his upcoming children's book to his daughter, Everly, whom he describes as "the most brilliant magical being".

