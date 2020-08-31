|
US Open: Cameron Norrie beats Diego Schwartzman in five sets in New York
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Britain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
