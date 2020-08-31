Global  
 

US Open: Cameron Norrie beats Diego Schwartzman in five sets in New York

BBC News Monday, 31 August 2020
Britain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
US Open 2020: Kyle Edmund loses to Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie through to third round

 Briton's Kyle Edmund loses to US Open top seed Novak Djokovic, while compatriot Cameron Norrie advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
BBC News

Britain's Norrie dumps out ninth seed Schwartzman in US Open thriller

 Britain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
BBC News

