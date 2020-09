Oscar winner from Stoke-on-Trent stars in All Creatures Great and Small Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The television story is based upon the books written by Alf Wight and tells the story of eccentric Yorkshire vet Siegfried Farnon who hires James Herriot. The television story is based upon the books written by Alf Wight and tells the story of eccentric Yorkshire vet Siegfried Farnon who hires James Herriot. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this