Covid denier Piers Corbyn in screaming GMB row with Dr Hilary and Piers Morgan Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Piers Corbyn was on GMB opposite returning host Piers during Tuesday's show (September 1). Piers Corbyn was on GMB opposite returning host Piers during Tuesday's show (September 1). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-mask protest in Nottingham



Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, central England on Sunday (July 19) to attend a protest against the order to wear face coverings. Over a dozen people attended the rally.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:12 Published on July 20, 2020

Tweets about this