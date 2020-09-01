Me and my health: Playwright Lata Sharma on her lifestyle Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The former actress and broadcaster turned playwright was due to premier her debut play Sausage Sodas and Onion Bhajees at the Lyric Theatre in April but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Since then she wrote a short drama, Anniversary Lockdown, for the Lyric's Splendid Isolation series. Married to pilot Paul, Lata lives in Bangor and they have three children, aged 22, 20 and 17.

