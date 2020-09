NHS Lanarkshire team issues reminder to self-isolate and book Covid test Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Gabe Docherty, NHS Lanarkshire Director of Public Health, made the comments after a sharp rise in testing requests. Gabe Docherty, NHS Lanarkshire Director of Public Health, made the comments after a sharp rise in testing requests. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this