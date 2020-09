You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Analysis Shows Heart Meds Highly Effective For Type Two Diabetics



A new study reveals diabetics can cut their risk for heart attacks in half, simply by taking medications designed to prevent them. Type 2 diabetics with no prior history of heart disease were able to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago Researchers Are Closer To Preventing Type 1 Diabetes



Researchers may have found a way to prevent people from developing Type 1 diabetes. Scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology made the announcement on Wednesday. According to UPI, the process.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago COVID-19 Linked to Rise in Type 1 Diabetes in Kids, Study Reveals



The study was conducted in the UK and published in 'Diabetes Care'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this