Niecy Nash comes out and marries a woman in a beautiful, heartfelt ceremony a year after divorcing her husband
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Niecy Nash has come out in the best way possible: by introducing her new wife to the world. The acclaimed actress, 50, who divorced her husband last year, announced her marriage to Jessica Betts on Instagram with a beautiful picture of their wedding. “Mrs Carol Denise Betts,” Nash captioned the post, using her...
