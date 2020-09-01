Global  
 

Niecy Nash comes out and marries a woman in a beautiful, heartfelt ceremony a year after divorcing her husband

PinkNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Niecy Nash has come out in the best way possible: by introducing her new wife to the world. The acclaimed actress, 50, who divorced her husband last year, announced her marriage to Jessica Betts on Instagram with a beautiful picture of their wedding. “Mrs Carol Denise Betts,” Nash captioned the post, using her...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts 00:40

 Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle...

