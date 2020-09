Thousands of glamorous Thai transgender women exempt themselves at annual national service call-up events



Thousands of Thai transgender women attended army conscription centres today - proudly showing their gender-change certificates exempting them from service. Each year, males over the age of 21 have.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:04 Published on July 24, 2020

COVID care centre: ITBP deploy 30 doctors at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi



A team of 30 freshly inducted doctors of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been deployed at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi. They have been deployed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published on July 6, 2020