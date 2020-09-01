Global  
 

Sturgeon promises draft bill on Indyref2 ahead of next year’s Holyrood election

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
A new draft Bill paving the way for a possible second Scottish independence referendum will be published before next May’s Holyrood elections, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
News video: Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2

Sturgeon announces draft bill for Scottish Indyref2 01:16

 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

