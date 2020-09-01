Sturgeon promises draft bill on Indyref2 ahead of next year’s Holyrood election
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () A new draft Bill paving the way for a possible second Scottish independence referendum will be published before next May’s Holyrood elections, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum.