Tory equalities chief Caroline Nokes eviscerates new UK trade boss Tony Abbott over ‘awful’ anti-LGBT+ views Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Caroline Nokes, the Conservative chair of the Commons women and equalities committee, has condemned the rumoured appointment of Australia’s anti-LGBT+ former prime minister Tony Abbott as a UK trade official. It was reported last week that Abbott – who is reviled by LGBT+ campaigners in Australia for fighting... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this