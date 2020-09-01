Global  
 

Caroline Quentin among first celebs to star in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Daily Record Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Caroline Quentin among first celebs to star in Strictly Come Dancing 2020Actress Caroline said she was 'thrilled and terrified in equal measure' ahead of the TV dance competition.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: First three Strictly Come Dancing contestants unveiled

First three Strictly Come Dancing contestants unveiled 01:19

 Actress Caroline Quentin, former NFL star Jason Bell and The Wanted singer MaxGeorge are the first three famous faces confirmed to appear in Strictly ComeDancing, The One Show has revealed.

