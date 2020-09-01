Caroline Quentin among first celebs to star in Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 (
25 minutes ago) Actress Caroline said she was 'thrilled and terrified in equal measure' ahead of the TV dance competition.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Pro Surfer Caroline Marks' Daily Routine and Surf Style
18-year-old pro surfer Caroline Marks wears a lot of different wetsuits. From catching her first wave to catching a good night's rest, watch as Caroline shows us how she dresses the part to surf..
Credit: TEEN VOGUE Duration: 07:37 Published 4 days ago
Baby boy says his first word at just eight weeks old
These proud parents reckon they have the world's youngest talking baby who said "hello" - aged just EIGHT WEEKS. Charlie-John Taylor-Mullington shocked her parents when he replied to their greeting -..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 6 days ago
My new home, England
The BBC's Caroline Hawley follows Syrian refugee Rouaa to her new home, four years after first meeting her in Lebanon.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 05:24 Published on July 13, 2020
Tweets about this