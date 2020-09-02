Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lissie Harper to meet with Priti Patel over Harper’s Law campaign

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The widow of slain Pc Andrew Harper is due to meet with Priti Patel on Wednesday in an effort to harness political support for Harper’s Law.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel

PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel 01:13

 The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow [Video]

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow

The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures havesignalled their backing for her campaign for Harper’s Law after she met withPriti Patel and Robert Buckland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Priti Patel to meet with Pc Andrew Harper’s widow [Video]

Priti Patel to meet with Pc Andrew Harper’s widow

Home Secretary Priti Patel is to meet Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, to discuss Mrs Harper’s new law proposal which would see those who kill emergency workers jailed for life. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published
Mother of Pc Andrew Harper calls for 20-year jail terms for police killers [Video]

Mother of Pc Andrew Harper calls for 20-year jail terms for police killers

The mother of Pc Andrew Harper has launched a campaign for a “mandatory”20-year minimum prison term for killers of police officers - calling it“Andrew’s Law”. Debbie Adlam told the PA news..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Priti Patel ‘supports’ plan for Harper’s Law, tragic Pc’s widow Lissie says

 The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures have signalled their backing for her campaign for Harper’s Law after a face-to-face meeting...
Belfast Telegraph

Patel and Buckland ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow

 The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures have signalled their backing for her campaign for Harper’s Law after a face-to-face meeting...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this