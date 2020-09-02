Lissie Harper to meet with Priti Patel over Harper’s Law campaign
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 (
2 days ago) The widow of slain Pc Andrew Harper is due to meet with Priti Patel on Wednesday in an effort to harness political support for Harper’s Law.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
2 days ago
The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...
PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel 01:13
