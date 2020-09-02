Lissie Harper to meet with Priti Patel over Harper’s Law campaign

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow



The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures have signalled their backing for her campaign for Harper's Law after she met with Priti Patel and Robert Buckland.

Priti Patel to meet with Pc Andrew Harper’s widow



Home Secretary Priti Patel is to meet Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, to discuss Mrs Harper's new law proposal which would see those who kill emergency workers jailed for life.