EE announces new mobile plan ahead of expected 5G iPhone launch

The plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade as well as the option to upgrade at any time

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 11 Pro to new and existing subscribers Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge At T-Mobile, you can get a free iPhone 11 Pro if you meet all of the carrier’s qualifications. First off, you...

The Verge 4 days ago



