Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EE announces new mobile plan ahead of expected 5G iPhone launch

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
EE announces new mobile plan ahead of expected 5G iPhone launchThe plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade as well as the option to upgrade at any time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HCS Sets New Plan for Return to In-Person Classes and Sports [Video]

HCS Sets New Plan for Return to In-Person Classes and Sports

Under the new plan, students will return to school in small groups beginning September 8 for between 90 and 120 minutes a day, while still learning through NTI.

Credit: WEVVPublished
HCS Sets New Plan for Return to Schools [Video]

HCS Sets New Plan for Return to Schools

Under the new plan, students will return to school in small groups beginning September 8 for between 90 and 120 minutes a day, while still learning through NTI.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Netflix offers free limited access to new users [Video]

Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

EE unveils new mobile plan ahead of expected 5G iPhone launch

EE unveils new mobile plan ahead of expected 5G iPhone launch The plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade as well as the option to upgrade at any time
Wales Online

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 11 Pro to new and existing subscribers

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 11 Pro to new and existing subscribers Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge At T-Mobile, you can get a free iPhone 11 Pro if you meet all of the carrier’s qualifications. First off, you...
The Verge


Tweets about this