You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Covid rate for each part of West Midlands with Birmingham alarmingly high Birmingham remains the 19th highest local authority in the country, with 31 cases per 100,000 people

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



The very latest coronavirus rate in every part of West Midlands The weekly rate of new cases of Covid-19 in the UK has risen above 20 per 100,000 people

Tamworth Herald 3 days ago



Is Birmingham heading for lockdown? What we know so far Solhiull has a high rate too - of around 50 cases per 100k - and Sandwell, another part of the West Midlands, is also on the watchlist alongside Stoke-on-Trent,...

Tamworth Herald 8 hours ago





Tweets about this