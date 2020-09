Adam is certain to shine in dream Blue Peter job Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

It's the job countless young people have dreamed of getting - presenter of the world's longest running children's television programme Blue Peter. And for 20-year-old Adam Beales from Londonderry the dream has come true. Not that he is likely to be overawed, as his YouTube channel already has more than three million subscribers. And anyway, his parents keep him grounded by making him do the washing up at home. 👓 View full article

