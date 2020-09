You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:59 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this PalfreemanDave @Yorkshire_Grit Absolutely, I thought in general there were new rules that had come into force to prevent it happen… https://t.co/OplGKC9CzA 40 minutes ago OriginalBadYogaKittyⓋ #BlackLivesMatter Apps for children must offer privacy by default. A UK code of practice outlining how children's data should be prot… https://t.co/ydIgnMFCDz 4 hours ago Pallav Sheth RT @MoneylifeIndia: New rules for margins and pledging of shares come into force from 1st September https://t.co/MzqvPRzO5h @suchetadalal @… 6 hours ago Michael RT @MickeyD44314901: Thetford Forest rave broken up as new rules come into force https://t.co/8YbntzGw2K 12 hours ago The Slovak Spectator Rules for wearing masks and organising mass events will slightly change in September. The Public Health Authority (… https://t.co/i5gcmgsN1M 12 hours ago Miss Malik RT @vh786: #بحثیت_پاکستانی_ہمارا_فرض (1) These rules shall be called the Pakistan Citizenship Rules, 1952. (2) They shall c… 12 hours ago EUwatch France’s workplace mask rules come into force **This article is continuously updated with the latest developments.… https://t.co/T4wTB6XQRP 13 hours ago Michael Thetford Forest rave broken up as new rules come into force https://t.co/8YbntzGw2K 14 hours ago