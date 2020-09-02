Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bay City Rollers' Ian Mitchell dead: Star dies aged 62

Daily Record Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Bay City Rollers' Ian Mitchell dead: Star dies aged 62The band announced the sad news this morning on their Facebook page
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Iconic musician Ian Mitchell has died aged 62

Iconic musician Ian Mitchell has died aged 62 01:12

 The musician was known for playing bass in the Bay City Rollers, who created hits such as 'Shang-a-lang' and 'Saturday Night'. He was also a part of the band Rosetta Stone.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell dies at 62
ContactMusic

Ian Mitchell, former member of Bay City Rollers, dies at 62

 He joined the group in 1976 at the age of 17 only to leave after nine months and one album.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Daily_Express

Daily Express #BayCityRollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62 https://t.co/ekBaoxfq2J https://t.co/XJ24hyN4FR 3 minutes ago

fitzfun2011

kelvin Fitzimmions Former Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell dies aged 62 https://t.co/D9XqngUQJu Sad News Today about Ian Mitchell an… https://t.co/cUuU4V43jn 9 minutes ago

BCR59977553

BCRを中心に･･･ Bay City Rollers musician Ian Mitchell dies, aged 62 https://t.co/CmKSvAl61n 13 minutes ago

GillJames54

Gill James RT @Daily_Express: Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell dies aged 62 as band left 'deeply saddened' https://t.co/fPIchO8AR0 https://t.co/ZmE… 18 minutes ago

zyion_

BAGMAN（怪しくない） RT @EveningStandard: Bay City Rollers musician Ian Mitchell dies, aged 62 https://t.co/N1GAvVBKNu 19 minutes ago

Barbi_bb

M*s*c*l R*s*st*nc* RT @Daily_Express: #BayCityRollers star Ian Mitchell has died aged 62 https://t.co/ekBaoxx1rj https://t.co/yerj3WBvkc 22 minutes ago

JustMe_12345

Who Knows 🇺🇸 RT @Noise11Tweets: Ian Mitchell Of Bay City Rollers Dead At Age 62 https://t.co/Ohqg5yNrLV 22 minutes ago

ROYAL_Ruicoco

の。 RT @TheSun: Former Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell dies aged 62 https://t.co/7V0f62TEke https://t.co/I71PmhRhtV 33 minutes ago