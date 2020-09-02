Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson speaks out over extending furlough scheme

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson speaks out over extending furlough schemeSNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford urged Boris Johnson to extend the furlough scheme beyond October.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape [Video]

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson has defended the decision not to suspend a senior Tory MP whowas arrested on suspicion of rape. The Prime Minister insisted on Thursdaythat the allegation is being taken “extremely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump [Video]

A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump

A Tom Hanks superfan has hilariously replicated scenes from the hit film Forrest Gump as he travelled around the country for work.Lee Floyd, 43, donned a red cap, blue shirt and grey trousers and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government’s furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this