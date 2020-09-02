Global  
 

Gay mayor Alex Morse loses congressional bid after ‘homophobic Grindr smear campaign’

PinkNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Gay progressive Alex Morse has failed in his primary challenge against a high-profile Democratic lawmaker, after a murky campaign that saw him allegedly targeted with homophobic smears. Richard Neal, chair of the House of Representatives Ways and Means committee, saw off the challenge from Morse, the mayor of Holyoke, in...
