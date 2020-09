You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Cops raid Delhi gym for reopening despite restrictions amid Covid



A gymnasium in the national capital was reportedly raided by the police. Cops reportedly found around 10 people exercising without face masks. 12 people, including the gym owner, were booked by police,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17 Published on July 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bolton and Trafford virus restriction... Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the U-turn after a ‘significant change’ in infection rates in both areas in the last few days.

Express and Star 29 minutes ago





Tweets about this