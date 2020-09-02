|
|
|
List of celebs confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Strictly Come Dancing 2020's line-up has four confirmed names, but there's plenty of spaces yet to be filled.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
S&P 500 Movers: HOLX, UAL
In early trading on Thursday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.8%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26Published
|
S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, CRM
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce. om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.6%.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26Published
|
George Ezra is convinced some celebs aren't human
George Ezra believes some celebrities are "half android", because he knows two A-list stars who have acted bizarrely in conversation with him.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46Published
Tweets about this
|