|
|
|
UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns Barnier
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The UK risks crashing out of the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise and break the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier has warned.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely
EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
|
Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely'
The EU's chief negotiator says the UK's position on a number of issues means a deal is "unlikely" before the end of the year.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:00Published
|
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier
“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier..
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:28Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|