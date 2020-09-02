Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns Barnier

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The UK risks crashing out of the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise and break the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier has warned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely' [Video]

Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely'

The EU's chief negotiator says the UK's position on a number of issues means a deal is "unlikely" before the end of the year.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Angela Merkel says talks will reach 'crucial' phase over next weeks, amid fears trade deal close to collapse

 David Frost and Michel Barnier expected to meet next week in bid to save negotiations
Independent


Tweets about this