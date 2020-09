You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer Accuses Johnson Of Giving 'Dodgy Answers'



Starmer accuses Johnson of giving 'dodgy answers' Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published on July 30, 2020 Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report



British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on July 22, 2020 Watch Live: Boris Johnson And Keir Starmer Go Head To Head For The Last PMQs Before Summer Recess



Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash for the final time before summer recess, with the government’s brexit plans, lack of action over Russia and the response to the coronavirus pandemic all under.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published on July 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Johnson and Stamer clash in Commons over Corbyn and IRA Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of supporting Jeremy Corbyn despite his "IRA-condoning" in a fiery clash in the Commons on Wednesday.

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago





Tweets about this