Bill Bailey joins Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Other celebrities to be confirmed include Max George, from the Wanted, as well as Clara Amfo, the BBC Radio One DJ. Other celebrities to be confirmed include Max George, from the Wanted, as well as Clara Amfo, the BBC Radio One DJ. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Bill Bailey joins Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up in honour of late mum https://t.co/7QMFJjAUEe 20 minutes ago