Matt Hancock defends 'homophobe and misogynist' Tony Abbott Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Hancock has defended a proposal to former install former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as joint president of Britain's relaunched Board of Trade. Hancock has defended a proposal to former install former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as joint president of Britain's relaunched Board of Trade. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published 55 minutes ago Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment 00:30 On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and racist, he's a good trade expert. You Might Like

Tweets about this

