Matt Hancock defends 'homophobe and misogynist' Tony Abbott

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Matt Hancock defends 'homophobe and misogynist' Tony AbbottHancock has defended a proposal to former install former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as joint president of Britain's relaunched Board of Trade.
 On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and racist, he's a good trade expert.

