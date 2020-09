Susanna Reid, Ben and Dr Hilary in rare argument over new lockdown rules Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Dr Hilary Jones explained the changing advice was based on changing data during the show on Thursday September 3. Dr Hilary Jones explained the changing advice was based on changing data during the show on Thursday September 3. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this