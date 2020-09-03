Tory minister Matt Hancock ties himself in knots on live TV defending trade boss Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Tory health secretary Matt Hancock gave a car crash interview trying to defend the homophobic views of the UK’s new trade boss Tony Abbott. Matt Hancock, secretary of state for health and social care, appeared on Sky News on Thursday, 3 September, talking about the reported appointment of Australia’s anti-LGBT+...
