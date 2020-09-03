Global  
 

Sut i ymdopi wrth ddychwelyd i'r gwaith ar ôl cyfnod hir

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Cyngor gan Hywel Llyr os ydych chi'n poeni am fynd nôl i'r gwaith
