Lorraine Kelly accidentally confirms Maisie Smith has joined Strictly Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Lorraine Kelly accidentally dropped a huge spoiler on this morning's episode of her show by revealing that EastEnders star Maisie Smith had signed-up to Strictly. Lorraine Kelly accidentally dropped a huge spoiler on this morning's episode of her show by revealing that EastEnders star Maisie Smith had signed-up to Strictly. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Investigators search for clues after Martin County couple found dead in home



An elderly couple was found dead Friday inside their home in Martin County in an apparent double homicide, according to the sheriff's office. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:14 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this