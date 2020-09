Almost 70,000 people sign 'Save the River Wye' petition Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ALMOST 70,000 people have signed a petition to 'Save the River Wye' and it demands a temporary prohibition on all new poultry units in Powys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this