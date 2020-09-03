Global  
 

1,650 staff at risk of redundancy at Costa Coffee

Wales Online Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
1,650 staff at risk of redundancy at Costa CoffeeCosta closed nearly all of its 2,700 UK stores for six weeks during the pandemic
