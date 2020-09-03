Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
1,650 staff at risk of redundancy at Costa Coffee
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
1,650 staff at risk of redundancy at Costa Coffee
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Costa closed nearly all of its 2,700 UK stores for six weeks during the pandemic
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook
European Union
North Carolina
Germany
Joe Biden
New York City
Democratic Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tom Seaver
The Rock
Butler
Dwayne Johnson
Rick Snyder
Marlins
WORTH WATCHING
U.S. tells states to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine
Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election
Network linked to Russian 'troll factory' removed by Facebook
Brexit briefing: 119 days until the end of the transition period