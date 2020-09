Coronavirus: Small firms to lose out on Kickstart scheme, says Plaid Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Plaid Cymru says firms that are the "backbone" of Wales' economy will miss out on Kickstart scheme. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sunak announces ‘Kickstart Scheme’



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new ‘Kickstart scheme’ which will directly pay employers to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment due to coronavirus... Credit: ODN Duration: 02:05 Published on July 8, 2020

Tweets about this