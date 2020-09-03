Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Former Perthshire school pupil hoping for success this year's show
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Former Perthshire school pupil hoping for success this year's show
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
19 minutes ago
)
JJ Chalmers has been named as the eighth contestant in this year’ s Strictly Come Dancing.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
New York City
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Democratic Party
Intel
US Open
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Jobless Claims
Revenge
Steve Nash
The Rock
Butler
Lionel Messi
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump urges people to vote twice in upcoming election
Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election
Facebook Banning New Political Ads Week Before Elections
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump