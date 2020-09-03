Global  
 

Liz Truss, who is somehow still equalities minister, says criticising Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia and sexism is ‘virtue signalling’

PinkNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Liz Truss, the Tory equalities minister and trade secretary, has claimed that criticism of Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia and sexism is “virtue signalling” from the left. Reports emerged Abbott, Australia’s former prime minister, is to be appointed as co-president of the UK Board of Trade last week,...
