Liz Truss, who is somehow still equalities minister, says criticising Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia and sexism is ‘virtue signalling’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade



Controversial figure Tony Abbott has been appointed to the Board of Trade,despite critics arguing the former Australian prime minister was not suitableto be a Government adviser. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country



Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this