Liz Truss, who is somehow still equalities minister, says criticising Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia and sexism is ‘virtue signalling’
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Liz Truss, the Tory equalities minister and trade secretary, has claimed that criticism of Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia and sexism is “virtue signalling” from the left. Reports emerged Abbott, Australia’s former prime minister, is to be appointed as co-president of the UK Board of Trade last week,...
On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and racist, he's a good trade expert.