Related videos from verified sources Russia denies poisoning Navalny



President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has denied any involvement in poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny with novichok. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning



The German Chancellor calls on Russia to 'explain itself' after the Berlin government confirms Alexei Navalny was poisoned using chemical nerve agent Novichok.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:43 Published 3 days ago Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations



The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago

