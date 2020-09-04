Delivery giant Amazon has 170 jobs up for grabs at its Stoke-on-Trent warehouse Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

And there's another 800 seasonal jobs down the road in Rugeley. And there's another 800 seasonal jobs down the road in Rugeley. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

