Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delivery giant Amazon has 170 jobs up for grabs at its Stoke-on-Trent warehouse

Staffordshire Newsletter Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Delivery giant Amazon has 170 jobs up for grabs at its Stoke-on-Trent warehouseAnd there's another 800 seasonal jobs down the road in Rugeley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this