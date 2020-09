Food supply 'concern' for East Ayrshire communities in event of no-deal Brexit Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

It's also anticipated that unemployment and Universal Credit numbers could rise too if there's no trade deal in place. It's also anticipated that unemployment and Universal Credit numbers could rise too if there's no trade deal in place. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this