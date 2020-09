Pasadena Police Release Composite Sketch Of Man Wanted In Connection With Fatal Shooting The Pasadena Police Department Wednesday released a composite sketch of a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured another. Katie Johnston reports.

Tavon Conner Charged In Aug. 7 Shooting At Brooklyn Comfort Inn; Third Suspect Still Sought Detectives arrested 38-year-old Tavon Antonio Conner at his south Baltimore home Wednesday on numerous charges, including attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, armed robbery and first-degree..

Tempe officer being investigated after holding Black man at gunpoint while looking for white suspect Tempe police are investigating after an officer pointed a gun at a Black hotel employee, while searching for a white suspect.

Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrest The suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.

BBC News 2 hours ago





Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Report Says Michael Reinoehl was killed during an encounter in Lacey, southwest of Seattle, Washington, according to the report

VOA News 3 hours ago