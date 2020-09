You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources We don't have houses: Beirut blast a month on



A Syrian refugee family living outdoors in the ruins of their abandoned building show how life has changed since the Beirut explosion a month ago. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:19 Published 8 hours ago Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM



Mustapha Adib has been named as prime minister-designate and will now form a new government. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:11 Published 4 days ago Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't



Diplomat won votes from 90 MPs and must form a government to push through long-overdue reforms. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:31 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Beirut: Pulse signal prompts search for blast survivor Rescuers in Beirut have detected signals which could indicate a survivor under the rubble, a month after the massive blast ripped through the city. Even if their...

Deutsche Welle 15 hours ago





Tweets about this