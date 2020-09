You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daughter demonstrates the magic of music for her mom with dementia



Nicole Petrie knows the power of familiar tunes for people living with dementia. This deeply personal and powerful clip shows Nicole's mom, Cheryl in a moment of anxiety. When Nicole plays Fleetwood.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:59 Published on August 14, 2020 Americans say lockdown has given them more time to focus on skin care



Two in three Americans said their imperfect skin is holding them back from feeling confident, according to new research.In an attempt to gain confidence through clearer skin, respondents are using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on August 4, 2020 Health Alert: Alzheimer's awareness



Dementia consists of memory loss that disrupts daily life, and it's important to watch for the early signs. Credit: KDRV Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this