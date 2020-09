10 times Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter proved herself a flawless LGBT+ ally Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, mother of Blue Ivy and snatcher of wigs, celebrates her 39th birthday Friday (September 4). To celebrate, here’s 10 times she roared gay rights. Throughout her career, Beyoncé has used her platform to promote and empower LGBT+ people — and not just by blessing us with iconic bops and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this