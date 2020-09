You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Wales duo warn Championship defenders coming up against Cardiff's Keiffer Moore The Bluebirds made Kieffer Moore their first signing of the summer and his Wales team-mates have waxed lyrical about the striker's ability

Wales Online 46 minutes ago



Nations League results: New Chelsea signing Timo Werner scores for Germany but Spain get late equaliser, Kieffer Moore gives Wales victory over Finland Chelsea fans will be delighted that Timo Werner is already in goalscoring form as he netted for Germany in the Nations League. The striker scored the opening...

talkSPORT 15 hours ago





Tweets about this