Star Trek’s new non-binary star reflects on how the iconic franchise helped them come out to their family

PinkNews Friday, 4 September 2020
Star Trek: Discovery‘s new non-binary star Blu del Barrio has revealed that their role on the show actually helped them come out to their family friends. Del Barrio will make their screen acting debut in the iconic sci-fi franchise as the non-binary cadet Adira, a mysterious character who’s suffering from...
