|
Louis Theroux says he regrets the way he spoke to a trans woman he deadnamed and misgendered in a documentary
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Louis Theroux has said he regrets and interaction he had with a trans woman in a 2008 prison documentary, saying he would be more careful with his language today. The documentary maker spent much of lockdown re-watching his old documentaries for a new retrospective series called Life on the Edge, which will debut on BBC...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this