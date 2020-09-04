Global  
 

Louis Theroux says he regrets the way he spoke to a trans woman he deadnamed and misgendered in a documentary

PinkNews Friday, 4 September 2020
Louis Theroux has said he regrets and interaction he had with a trans woman in a 2008 prison documentary, saying he would be more careful with his language today. The documentary maker spent much of lockdown re-watching his old documentaries for a new retrospective series called Life on the Edge, which will debut on BBC...
