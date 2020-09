Greg Docherty admits Rangers departure was down to style of play' Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The all-action star moved to Hull City to get more games after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard. The all-action star moved to Hull City to get more games after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this