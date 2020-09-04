Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Controversial figure Tony Abbott has been appointed to the Board of Trade, despite critics arguing the former Australian prime minister was not suitable to be a government trade adviser.
Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister...
On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..
