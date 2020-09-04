|
|
|
Latest coronavirus death and cases figures in Sussex
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
FIFTEEN new coronavirus cases were reported in Sussex in the latest 24-hour period.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 350 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 4 - the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
|
|
How is coronavirus treated?
The vast majority of coronavirus cases are mild, with patients making a full recovery without treatment at home. For those who develop complications, therapies were initially supportive, like..
Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 01:31Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|